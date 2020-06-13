Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2649 NE Colleen Rd. - 3 Br 2 ba house in McKay Meadows, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Air conditioner, heat pump, Laundry hook ups. Lawn care and garbage paid. Sprinkler system. Gas heat, 2 car garage with off street parking. NO Pets. NO Smoking. Minimum Credit Score of 675 is required.



All adults over 18 years of age must fill out application. Carpet cleaning will be paid out of security deposit at time of move out. Security deposits may increase depending on credit, rental history. Available dates may vary depending on tenant move out

Renters insurance is required.



No Pets Allowed



