648 College Street Available 08/14/20 Comfy 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex! - Not far from Mary's River Park, this spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex has lots of character! Amenities include: refrigerator, a new range stove, and dishwasher. There is a fully fenced back yard and patio that provides privacy. No utilities included in the rent. Landscaping is included. For more information, visit our website at: www.principlepm.com or call us at 541-918-4040



Nearby schools include Clemens Primary School, Philomath Middle School and Philomath High School. Nearby coffee shops include The Human Bean and Eats & Treats. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Dairy Queen and Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant.



Pets: Permitted with additional security deposit of $350.00 per pet (some breed restrictions may apply)



Application fee of $50.00 per applicant 18 years or older



This is a No Smoking Property



