648 College Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

648 College Street

648 College St · No Longer Available
Location

648 College St, Philomath, OR 97370

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
648 College Street Available 08/14/20 Comfy 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex! - Not far from Mary's River Park, this spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex has lots of character! Amenities include: refrigerator, a new range stove, and dishwasher. There is a fully fenced back yard and patio that provides privacy. No utilities included in the rent. Landscaping is included. For more information, visit our website at: www.principlepm.com or call us at 541-918-4040

Nearby schools include Clemens Primary School, Philomath Middle School and Philomath High School. Nearby coffee shops include The Human Bean and Eats & Treats. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Dairy Queen and Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant.

Pets: Permitted with additional security deposit of $350.00 per pet (some breed restrictions may apply)

Application fee of $50.00 per applicant 18 years or older

This is a No Smoking Property

(RLNE3391559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 College Street have any available units?
648 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philomath, OR.
What amenities does 648 College Street have?
Some of 648 College Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
648 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 648 College Street offer parking?
No, 648 College Street does not offer parking.
Does 648 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 College Street have a pool?
No, 648 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 648 College Street have accessible units?
No, 648 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 648 College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 College Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 College Street does not have units with air conditioning.
