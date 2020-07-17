Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.5 bathrooms w/ bonus office is 2,532 sq ft and has central heat and AC. Beautiful hard wood floors on the first level. This house is less than a 10-minute drive to campus and hospital. This house offers a covered front porch, x-wide double garage with 8' tall door. Well equipped kitchen great for entertaining. Kitchen has maple cabinets with honey-chocolate glaze finish, quiet-close drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry storage, & 9' ceilings. Indoor laundry has more cabinet storage & counter space. All bedrooms upstairs with a large bonus room or 4th BR. Master Suite has vaulted ceiling with walk-in closet, low threshold shower. Fully fenced yard is a plus! No smoking in house or on the property. Pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit.



Call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at (541) 257-3459 to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.



