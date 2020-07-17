All apartments in Philomath
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2620 Newton St.

2620 Newton Street · (541) 257-3459
Location

2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR 97370

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2620 Newton St. · Avail. Aug 14

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.5 bathrooms w/ bonus office is 2,532 sq ft and has central heat and AC. Beautiful hard wood floors on the first level. This house is less than a 10-minute drive to campus and hospital. This house offers a covered front porch, x-wide double garage with 8' tall door. Well equipped kitchen great for entertaining. Kitchen has maple cabinets with honey-chocolate glaze finish, quiet-close drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry storage, & 9' ceilings. Indoor laundry has more cabinet storage & counter space. All bedrooms upstairs with a large bonus room or 4th BR. Master Suite has vaulted ceiling with walk-in closet, low threshold shower. Fully fenced yard is a plus! No smoking in house or on the property. Pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit.

Call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at (541) 257-3459 to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.

(RLNE5886688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Newton St. have any available units?
2620 Newton St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2620 Newton St. have?
Some of 2620 Newton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Newton St. currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Newton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Newton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Newton St. is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Newton St. offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Newton St. offers parking.
Does 2620 Newton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Newton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Newton St. have a pool?
No, 2620 Newton St. does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Newton St. have accessible units?
No, 2620 Newton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Newton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Newton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Newton St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2620 Newton St. has units with air conditioning.
