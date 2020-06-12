/
3 bedroom apartments
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medford, OR
217 Mt Echo
217 Mount Echo Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2223 sqft
217 Mt Echo Available 06/15/20 ALL Newly Refurbished Townehome in East Medford (Partially Furnished) - This freshly rehabbed and partially furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 Car attached garage is a Townhome that has all the appliances needed,
West Main
1109 Katie Mae Dr.
1109 Katy Mae Drive, Medford, OR
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. Great location, quiet neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.
Southwest Medford
1374 Harrisburg Drive
1374 Harrisburg Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
1374 Harrisburg Drive Available 07/14/20 Great Home in South West Medford - This is a great newer home in Southwest Medford. Large bank of windows let in the light into the living room. Modern kitchen, covered patio, two car garage and a huge yard.
North Medford
2962 Stacie Way
2962 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1229 sqft
2962 Stacie Way Available 07/14/20 Remodeled Townhome in East Medford - Remodeled Townhome located in a great residential Medford neighborhood. Comes with all appliances, brand new carpet, flooring, and paint through out.
McLoughlin
16 Ross Ct.
16 Ross Court, Medford, OR
16 Ross Ct. Available 06/19/20 Spacious older home in quiet neighborhood - Hard to find 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,100 sq ft of living space! Beautiful wood floors in living and dining area.
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.
North Medford
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1
3163 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3163 Forst Hills Dr #A, Medford OR 97504 Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.
2566 Roberts Road
2566 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1820 sqft
Very nice home in East Medford. Home has RV parking.
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Medford
Talent
20 Logan Way
20 Logan Way, Talent, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Furnished 3bd/2.5ba, minutes to Shakespeare! - Less than 10 minute drive to Ashland.
White City
3024 Via Verde Cir
3024 Via Verde Circle, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
3024 Via Verde Cir Available 06/20/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath in White City - This 1,106 Sq. Ft home has newer appliances, windows, flooring, cabinets, counters, paint, light fixtures & bathroom.
Central Point
1035 Iris Circle
1035 Iris Cir, Central Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
1035 Iris Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Nice Neighborhood - This is a beautiful home at the end of a cul de sac in a great neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage.
White City
8274 Kestrel Way
8274 Kestrel Way, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Great 3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ready 3/10/2020 - Nice 3 bdrm, 2 bath home, wood floors, huge living room, dining area, spacious rooms, no fridge, central a/h, nice yard.
Results within 10 miles of Medford
Lithia Park
96 Scenic Drive
96 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out.
Lithia Park
137 N Main St
137 North Main Street, Ashland, OR
Live in one of Ashland's premier Bed and Breakfasts! | Available June - February - Take advantage of this rare opportunity to work or play from this fully furnished Bed and Breakfast.
Cottage District
200 Ohio St
200 Ohio Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1306 sqft
Lovely 3bd/2bth caftsman style home in Ashland!!! - Hurry in for this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home not far from downtown but with a country feel. Enjoy the mature peaceful landscaping from your lovely covered front porch.
436 Crystal Drive
436 Crystal Drive, Eagle Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
436 Crystal Drive, Eagle Point - Very Nice Duplex - Great Neighborhood. This duplex is located in a great neighborhood. Only 2 blocks from a small local park. It is very close to shopping and downtown Eagle Point.
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.