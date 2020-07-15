All apartments in Medford
613 N Holly St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

613 N Holly St.

613 North Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 North Holly Street, Medford, OR 97501
McLoughlin

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit - Property Id: 302096

Centrally-located, newly-updated, and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit in a cute duplex! Great property that has just been freshly painted inside & out. New flooring, countertops, sinks, faucets, blinds and appliances! Has AC/heat pump and is centrally located. Comes with a two car garage! Unit has washer & dryer hook-ups.

Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage.
Landlord pays for yard maintenance.
Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

No pets, smoking or drugs.

IF INTERESTED:
1. Please DRIVE BY the property.
2. AFTER you have done that, please reach out through Turbo Tenant and complete the prescreening questions it will send you.

If you have any questions contact Sabina @ 503-936-2956 or through Turbo Tenant.

Note:
$45 application fee per person 18+
Gross income must be 3x rental amount

Unit ready: 6/22/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302096
Property Id 302096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 N Holly St. have any available units?
613 N Holly St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 613 N Holly St. have?
Some of 613 N Holly St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 N Holly St. currently offering any rent specials?
613 N Holly St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 N Holly St. pet-friendly?
No, 613 N Holly St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 613 N Holly St. offer parking?
Yes, 613 N Holly St. offers parking.
Does 613 N Holly St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 N Holly St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 N Holly St. have a pool?
No, 613 N Holly St. does not have a pool.
Does 613 N Holly St. have accessible units?
No, 613 N Holly St. does not have accessible units.
Does 613 N Holly St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 N Holly St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 N Holly St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 N Holly St. has units with air conditioning.
