613 N Holly St.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

UPDATED Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit - Property Id: 302096



Centrally-located, newly-updated, and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit in a cute duplex! Great property that has just been freshly painted inside & out. New flooring, countertops, sinks, faucets, blinds and appliances! Has AC/heat pump and is centrally located. Comes with a two car garage! Unit has washer & dryer hook-ups.



Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage.

Landlord pays for yard maintenance.

Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



No pets, smoking or drugs.



IF INTERESTED:

1. Please DRIVE BY the property.

2. AFTER you have done that, please reach out through Turbo Tenant and complete the prescreening questions it will send you.



If you have any questions contact Sabina @ 503-936-2956 or through Turbo Tenant.



Note:

$45 application fee per person 18+

Gross income must be 3x rental amount



Unit ready: 6/22/2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302096

