Medford, OR
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

3328 Hidden Springs Drive

3328 Hidden Spring · No Longer Available
Location

3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR 97504

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E. Medford location! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open single level floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining and great room with fireplace, private master suite. Nice patio and backyard. Two car attached finished garage. Located in the Hidden Springs Subdivision built by Mahar Homes, Inc. Near Rogue Valley Medical Center, Albertsons Shopping Center and the Centennial Golf Course Available July 27nd, 1 year lease. Home comes with refrigerator and owner pays trash bill. 1 pet under 50 Pounds permitted- no exceptions. Pet deposit is $800. Rent:$1795 Deposit:$2,100 Call Cornerstone Property Management for application and showing. 541-261-6912
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive have any available units?
3328 Hidden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive have?
Some of 3328 Hidden Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Hidden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Hidden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Hidden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Hidden Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Hidden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Hidden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3328 Hidden Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3328 Hidden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Hidden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
