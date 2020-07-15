3328 Hidden Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E. Medford location! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open single level floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining and great room with fireplace, private master suite. Nice patio and backyard. Two car attached finished garage. Located in the Hidden Springs Subdivision built by Mahar Homes, Inc. Near Rogue Valley Medical Center, Albertsons Shopping Center and the Centennial Golf Course Available July 27nd, 1 year lease. Home comes with refrigerator and owner pays trash bill. 1 pet under 50 Pounds permitted- no exceptions. Pet deposit is $800. Rent:$1795 Deposit:$2,100 Call Cornerstone Property Management for application and showing. 541-261-6912

3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504



Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E. Medford location!

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open single level floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining and great room with fireplace, private master suite. Nice patio and backyard. Two car attached finished garage. Located in the Hidden Springs Subdivision built by Mahar Homes, Inc. Near Rogue Valley Medical Center, Albertsons Shopping Center and the Centennial Golf Course

Available July 27nd, 1 year lease.

Home comes with refrigerator and owner pays trash bill.

1 pet under 50 Pounds permitted- no exceptions. Pet deposit is $800.

Rent:$1795

Deposit:$2,100

Call Cornerstone Property Management for application and showing. 541-261-6912