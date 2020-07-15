All apartments in Medford
Last updated July 15 2020

2967 Stacie Way - 1

2967 Stacie Way · No Longer Available
Location

2967 Stacie Way, Medford, OR 97504
North Medford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2967 Stacie Way, Medford OR 97504. East Medford Duplex in outstanding condition! Very well maintained property inside and out, recently remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath downstairs unit with granite counters, new flooring and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Remodeled bath with granite counters and tile floors. Home comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer. Home has a 1 car garage.
Tenant pays power and gas. 1 year lease. 1 pet allowed under 50 pounds with $700 pet deposit and $30 extra on rent per month. Available July 1st.
No smoking
Rent: $1,395
Deposit:$1,595
Managed by Cornerstone Property Management ($45 application fee per adult)
541-261-6912
www.cornerstonepropmanagement.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 have any available units?
2967 Stacie Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 have?
Some of 2967 Stacie Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2967 Stacie Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2967 Stacie Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2967 Stacie Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2967 Stacie Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2967 Stacie Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2967 Stacie Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 2967 Stacie Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2967 Stacie Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2967 Stacie Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2967 Stacie Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2967 Stacie Way - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

