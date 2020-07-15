All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 1959 Lillian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, OR
/
1959 Lillian Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1959 Lillian Street

1959 Lillian Street · (541) 772-3822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR 97501
Southwest Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1959 Lillian Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout. Open kitchen w/ granite counter tops, no fridge, stainless steel microwave & range included, Laminate wood flooring in kitchen & dining area, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in bedrooms, master bedroom has walk in closet, attached two car garage with extra storage, laundry room, has central a/h,
( gas heating). Close to South Medford High School & Griffin Creek School districts.

$1850.00 Rent
$2500.00 Deposit
small pet negotiable ( additional deposit required)

year lease

Owner pays garbage tenants responsible for all other utilities.

Century Property Management Services, LLC 541-772-3822

centurypropmgmt.com

** Tenant Occupied** DO NOT DISTURB!

(RLNE4827401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 Lillian Street have any available units?
1959 Lillian Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1959 Lillian Street have?
Some of 1959 Lillian Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 Lillian Street currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Lillian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Lillian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1959 Lillian Street is pet friendly.
Does 1959 Lillian Street offer parking?
Yes, 1959 Lillian Street offers parking.
Does 1959 Lillian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 Lillian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Lillian Street have a pool?
No, 1959 Lillian Street does not have a pool.
Does 1959 Lillian Street have accessible units?
No, 1959 Lillian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Lillian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1959 Lillian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1959 Lillian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1959 Lillian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1959 Lillian Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Medford 2 BedroomsMedford Apartments with Parking
Medford Apartments with Washer-DryersMedford Dog Friendly Apartments
Medford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ashland, ORGrants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity