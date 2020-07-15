Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout. Open kitchen w/ granite counter tops, no fridge, stainless steel microwave & range included, Laminate wood flooring in kitchen & dining area, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in bedrooms, master bedroom has walk in closet, attached two car garage with extra storage, laundry room, has central a/h,

( gas heating). Close to South Medford High School & Griffin Creek School districts.



$1850.00 Rent

$2500.00 Deposit

small pet negotiable ( additional deposit required)



year lease



Owner pays garbage tenants responsible for all other utilities.



Century Property Management Services, LLC 541-772-3822



centurypropmgmt.com



** Tenant Occupied** DO NOT DISTURB!



(RLNE4827401)