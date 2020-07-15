Amenities
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout. Open kitchen w/ granite counter tops, no fridge, stainless steel microwave & range included, Laminate wood flooring in kitchen & dining area, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in bedrooms, master bedroom has walk in closet, attached two car garage with extra storage, laundry room, has central a/h,
( gas heating). Close to South Medford High School & Griffin Creek School districts.
$1850.00 Rent
$2500.00 Deposit
small pet negotiable ( additional deposit required)
year lease
Owner pays garbage tenants responsible for all other utilities.
Century Property Management Services, LLC 541-772-3822
centurypropmgmt.com
** Tenant Occupied** DO NOT DISTURB!
(RLNE4827401)