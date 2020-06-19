1109 Katie Mae Dr.

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. Great location, quiet neighborhood - ---

Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.



---



Description: Beautiful newer build, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with attached two-car garage. This 1975 square foot home features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops throughout. The home is heated and cooled by an energy-efficient electric heat pump. Nice fenced back yard. Walk in closets in master and one other bedroom. Built in desk in small office. Great new neighborhood!



HOA: No



No Smoking



Pets: Negotiable with additional deposit



Utilities: Tenant Responsible for:

Power

Water

City of Medford Utilities (pass through)

Rogue Sewer (pass through)



Monthly Utility Charge: City of Medford Utilities, Rogue Sewer)



Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: Yes



CONTRACT TYPE: Lease



Household Income Required (Gross) : $6000



Security Deposit: $2195



Renters Insurance Required



Schools: Per Zillow



Oak Grove Elementary School

Mcloughlin Middle School

North Medford High School



NOTE:



Click "Apply Now" to view Rental-Application-Minimum-Requirements.



Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.



