All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 1109 Katie Mae Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, OR
/
1109 Katie Mae Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1109 Katie Mae Dr.

1109 Katy Mae Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1109 Katy Mae Drive, Medford, OR 97501
West Main

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. Great location, quiet neighborhood - ---
Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com
541-690-1300
---

Description: Beautiful newer build, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with attached two-car garage. This 1975 square foot home features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops throughout. The home is heated and cooled by an energy-efficient electric heat pump. Nice fenced back yard. Walk in closets in master and one other bedroom. Built in desk in small office. Great new neighborhood!

HOA: No

No Smoking

Pets: Negotiable with additional deposit

Utilities: Tenant Responsible for:
Power
Water
City of Medford Utilities (pass through)
Rogue Sewer (pass through)

Monthly Utility Charge: City of Medford Utilities, Rogue Sewer)

Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: Yes

CONTRACT TYPE: Lease

Household Income Required (Gross) : $6000

Security Deposit: $2195

Renters Insurance Required

Schools: Per Zillow

Oak Grove Elementary School
Mcloughlin Middle School
North Medford High School

NOTE:

Click "Apply Now" to view Rental-Application-Minimum-Requirements.

Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

(RLNE4769029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. have any available units?
1109 Katie Mae Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. have?
Some of 1109 Katie Mae Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Katie Mae Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Katie Mae Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Katie Mae Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Katie Mae Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Katie Mae Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Katie Mae Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. have a pool?
No, 1109 Katie Mae Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1109 Katie Mae Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Katie Mae Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Katie Mae Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Katie Mae Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive
Medford, OR 97504

Similar Pages

Medford 2 BedroomsMedford Apartments with Parking
Medford Apartments with Washer-DryerMedford Dog Friendly Apartments
Medford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, ORGrants Pass, OR
Eagle Point, OR
Ashland, OR