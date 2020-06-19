1109 Katie Mae Dr.

Amenities
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. Great location, quiet neighborhood - ---
Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com
541-690-1300
---
Description: Beautiful newer build, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with attached two-car garage. This 1975 square foot home features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops throughout. The home is heated and cooled by an energy-efficient electric heat pump. Nice fenced back yard. Walk in closets in master and one other bedroom. Built in desk in small office. Great new neighborhood!
HOA: No
No Smoking
Pets: Negotiable with additional deposit
Utilities: Tenant Responsible for:
Power
Water
City of Medford Utilities (pass through)
Rogue Sewer (pass through)
Monthly Utility Charge: City of Medford Utilities, Rogue Sewer)
Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: Yes
CONTRACT TYPE: Lease
Household Income Required (Gross) : $6000
Security Deposit: $2195
Renters Insurance Required
Schools: Per Zillow
Oak Grove Elementary School
Mcloughlin Middle School
North Medford High School
NOTE:
Click "Apply Now" to view Rental-Application-Minimum-Requirements.
Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.
Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.
(RLNE4769029)