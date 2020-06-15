All apartments in Medford
1023 Camas St.

1023 Camas Street · (541) 779-3615
Location

1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR 97501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 Camas St. · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1023 Camas St. Available 04/06/20 Stunning Newer 3bd/2bth Home ~ Near South Medford High School - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a light & bright living room with vaulted ceiling, a spacious kitchen with high end custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances and beautiful laminate flooring. The open dining room has a slider that opens to the well maintained, low maintenance yard. The large master suite has vaulted ceiling, attached bath and a fantastic walk-in closet. This home also features an inside laundry room, covered patio and a 2 car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping and medical facilities! This one won't last long!

*Small dog upon approval with additional deposit - sorry no cats.

*Sewer & Trash Paid

*Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE2758557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Camas St. have any available units?
1023 Camas St. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1023 Camas St. have?
Some of 1023 Camas St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Camas St. currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Camas St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Camas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Camas St. is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Camas St. offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Camas St. does offer parking.
Does 1023 Camas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Camas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Camas St. have a pool?
No, 1023 Camas St. does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Camas St. have accessible units?
No, 1023 Camas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Camas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Camas St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Camas St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Camas St. does not have units with air conditioning.
