860 NE B St

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill internet access

Executive/Vacation Rental Suite - This lovely vacation rental is perfect if you have just newly relocated to Madras, are away on business, or looking for a vacation rental with a homey feeling.

Located on 3 acres overlooking the City of Madras with beautiful views of the Cascade Mountains, Mt Hood to Mt Bachelor, near schools, hospital, Central Oregon Community College, Madras Aquatic Center, and walking/bike trails.



1 bedroom, 1 bath with fully-equipped kitchen, breakfast nook, king size bed, walk-in large shower, two flat screen TV's, and wireless internet provided.

Beautifully landscaped yard and patio with BBQ, chairs and table. Washer and dryer are available for monthly rentals.



Rental Terms: Weekly (5-7 Days) $600 - OR - Monthly (31 Days) $1,600

Cleaning Fee $100

Refundable Damage Deposit $250



*Availability Date is Approximate*



Applicants combined NET income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

$35.00 non refundable application fee per adulter the age 18



Renters Insurance/ Legal Liability To Landlord Insurance Required.

Legal Liability To Landlord Insurance- Low cost way to meet your lease requirement, but does not cover your personal belongings.The policy only covers damage to the landlord's property such as fire, explosion, or water damage.

Renters Insurance-Not only meets your lease requirement, it also protects your personal belonging from theft or damage.



Apply Online at www.willowcanyonproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



