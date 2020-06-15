All apartments in Madras
860 NE B St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

860 NE B St

860 NE B St · (541) 475-8000 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

860 NE B St, Madras, OR 97741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 860 NE B St - Executive/Vacation Suite · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Executive/Vacation Rental Suite - This lovely vacation rental is perfect if you have just newly relocated to Madras, are away on business, or looking for a vacation rental with a homey feeling.
Located on 3 acres overlooking the City of Madras with beautiful views of the Cascade Mountains, Mt Hood to Mt Bachelor, near schools, hospital, Central Oregon Community College, Madras Aquatic Center, and walking/bike trails.

1 bedroom, 1 bath with fully-equipped kitchen, breakfast nook, king size bed, walk-in large shower, two flat screen TV's, and wireless internet provided.
Beautifully landscaped yard and patio with BBQ, chairs and table. Washer and dryer are available for monthly rentals.

Rental Terms: Weekly (5-7 Days) $600 - OR - Monthly (31 Days) $1,600
Cleaning Fee $100
Refundable Damage Deposit $250

*Availability Date is Approximate*

Applicants combined NET income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount
$35.00 non refundable application fee per adulter the age 18

Renters Insurance/ Legal Liability To Landlord Insurance Required.
Legal Liability To Landlord Insurance- Low cost way to meet your lease requirement, but does not cover your personal belongings.The policy only covers damage to the landlord's property such as fire, explosion, or water damage.
Renters Insurance-Not only meets your lease requirement, it also protects your personal belonging from theft or damage.

Apply Online at www.willowcanyonproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3976064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 NE B St have any available units?
860 NE B St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 860 NE B St have?
Some of 860 NE B St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 NE B St currently offering any rent specials?
860 NE B St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 NE B St pet-friendly?
No, 860 NE B St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madras.
Does 860 NE B St offer parking?
No, 860 NE B St does not offer parking.
Does 860 NE B St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 NE B St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 NE B St have a pool?
No, 860 NE B St does not have a pool.
Does 860 NE B St have accessible units?
No, 860 NE B St does not have accessible units.
Does 860 NE B St have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 NE B St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 NE B St have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 NE B St does not have units with air conditioning.
