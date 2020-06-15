All apartments in Madras
623 SW 2nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

623 SW 2nd Street

623 Southwest 2nd Street · (541) 475-8000 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

623 Southwest 2nd Street, Madras, OR 97741

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 623 SW 2nd Street · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home- Small pet considered (under 20lbs) - 3 Bedroom
2 Bath
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Storage in backyard

- Small Pet (under 20lbs) considered (Pet rent per pet: $25-$50 per month; $200-$300 Pet security deposit, depending on size and breed)
- Availability date is approximate
- 1-Year lease required
- Security Deposits start at $2,000.00 and may increase based on rental history, credit report, etc.
- Applicants combined income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

$35.00 application fee per person over 18 (charged when your application is 1st in line for processing).

Renters Insurance OR Legal Liability To Landlord Insurance Required.

*Legal Liability to the Landlord - Low cost way to meet your lease requirement. but does not cover your personal belongings. The policy only covers damage to the landlords property such as fire, explosion, or water damage.
*Renters Insurance- Not only meets your lease requirement, it also protects your personal belongings from theft or damage.

(RLNE2432508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 SW 2nd Street have any available units?
623 SW 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 623 SW 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 SW 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 SW 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 623 SW 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madras.
Does 623 SW 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 623 SW 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 623 SW 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 SW 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 SW 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 623 SW 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 SW 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 623 SW 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 SW 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 SW 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 SW 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 SW 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
