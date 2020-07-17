All apartments in Lebanon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

885 W Carolina St.

885 West Carolina Street · (541) 258-6129
Location

885 West Carolina Street, Lebanon, OR 97355

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 885 W Carolina St. · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice corner lot home with A/C. - This home is ready for you. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Fresh paint, new flooring. Back door slider leads to covered back porch and fenced yard. Large living, dining room. Kitchen comes with fridge, stove,dishwasher and a small area for a kitchen table. Ductless heating and cooling system. Extra cadet heaters in the bedrooms. Ceiling fan in the dining area. Covered lean to for boat or small trailer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Great neighborhood. Apply through website castlepm.biz.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 W Carolina St. have any available units?
885 W Carolina St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 885 W Carolina St. have?
Some of 885 W Carolina St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 W Carolina St. currently offering any rent specials?
885 W Carolina St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 W Carolina St. pet-friendly?
No, 885 W Carolina St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lebanon.
Does 885 W Carolina St. offer parking?
Yes, 885 W Carolina St. offers parking.
Does 885 W Carolina St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 W Carolina St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 W Carolina St. have a pool?
No, 885 W Carolina St. does not have a pool.
Does 885 W Carolina St. have accessible units?
No, 885 W Carolina St. does not have accessible units.
Does 885 W Carolina St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 W Carolina St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 885 W Carolina St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 885 W Carolina St. has units with air conditioning.
