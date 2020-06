Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Beautiful New Construction Duplex Located in Lebanon - Be The First To Move In - This Brand New custom duplex is in a well established neighborhood only minutes from shopping, schools and restaurants. There is an "open concept" great room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. All the kitchen appliances are stainless steel and included. Laundry room is located upstairs close to where your laundry is and we provide the washer and dryer.



Beautiful LVP flooring - Brand New and the garages are the connection between the duplex so noise should not be an issue.



No Pets Allowed



