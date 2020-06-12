Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2545 Orchard Avenue
2545 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3bdrm, 2 baths Complete Remodel, EVERYTHING is NEW! Large fenced yard! Air Conditioning too - 3 bdrm, 2 bath Completely Remodeled Home Large fenced yard on corner lot New kitchen, including dishwasher and microwave -cabinets, appliances

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Wildland Dr
625 Wildland Drive, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2176 sqft
Spacious Home - Four bedroom, two and half bath home. Home has a open floor plan. Living area with gas fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops, six burner gas stove, dishwasher and pantry. Laundry room and half bath downstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1936 Sargent Ave
1936 Sargent Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1060 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath Home close to OIT/Hospital **PENDING** - APPROX MOVE IN DATE 06/05/2020 All appliances, A/C unit and washer/dryer hook ups in garage Yard care included, tenants responsible for watering front/side yard Fenced front yard and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 N 5th St
505 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
505 N 5th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath house - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House Single Car with Full Basement Two bonus rooms Beautiful wood floors throughout house Gas heat No Cats Allowed (RLNE5266964)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5095 Lyptus Lane
5095 Lyptus Lane, Klamath Falls, OR
5095 Lyptus Lane - 4bdrm 3bath, rent $1300 deposit $1950 nothing paid, 1 pets negotiable , attached garage, fence yard (for sale) If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty LLC at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1809 Birch street
1809 Birch Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
1809 Birch street Available 07/10/20 Great home near OIT and Hospital - Super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home near OIT and Hospital. Home has wood floors throughout except for carpeted back bedroom. Large kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2904 Front Street
2904 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2047 sqft
Harbor Isles Condo - Great condo on the water in Harbor Isles Subdivision. Stunning vies of the lake for large back patio area. Home has 3 full bedrooms plus an office/den with detached garage and storage rooms.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2407 Holabird
2407 Holabird Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2407 Holabird Available 06/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- House - All vinyl windows, bamboo & slate flooring open floor plan. Garage shop in the back (RLNE4791190)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2852 Glacier Drive
2852 Glacier Dr, Klamath County, OR
Built in 2015 4 bdrm, 2 bath home in Henley Area, fenced yard, large deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4318 LaHabra Way
4318 La Habra Way, Altamont, OR
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Sunset Village - Large 4 bedroom 3 bath house with 3 car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, large master bath with jetted tub. Custom tile kitchen with lots of storage. Large fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5082 Harlan Dr
5082 Harlan Drive, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5082 Harlan Dr Available 06/15/20 Large 3 bedroom 1 bath house with fenced yard! Small dog friendly! - Large 3 bedroom 1 bath house on a large lot. All new inside.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3109 Madison
3109 Madison Street, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3109 Madison Available 07/04/20 Three Bedroom in Suburbs - Move in ready 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in the suburbs. Fenced yard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5065390)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4005 Shasta Way
4005 Shasta Way, Altamont, OR
4005 Shasta Way Available 06/30/20 4005 Shasta Way - 4+ Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal, Formal Living Room, Variety of flooring styles including some tile and hardwood, Large 2 Car Garage, Deck, Storage, Irrigation,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1829 Summers Ln
1829 Summers Ln, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1600 sqft
1829 Summers - 3 bedroom, 1 bath $1,000 rent $1,500 deposit, home features gas and electric heat and Trash paid, Shasta Way/Summers Lane area. NO PETS.

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
4520 Bristol Ave Apt 117
4520 Bristol Avenue, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$784
1041 sqft
Ground floor end Unit with three bedrooms. Quiet complex located off of Bristol Ave in the South Suburbs. 1, 2 or 3 bedroom units depending on availability.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2444 Redwood Drive
2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3262 Hammer Street
3262 Hammer St, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
3262 Hammer Street Available 05/05/20 3 Bedroom with office, 2 bath **PENDING** - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Comes with All Appliances, Laundry Room and Two Car Garage Has an open kitchen w/ Dining Nook NO PETS PLEASE, no utilities included $1325.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
3329 Barnes Way
3329 Barnes Way, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1715 sqft
3329 Barnes Way Available 11/15/19 **APP OUT**Clean open floor plan 3 bedroom home with private back yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Large open living/dining/kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Laundry room Two car garage, Fenced back yard, No pets please $1450.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4813 Memorie
4813 Memorie Lane, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3975549)

