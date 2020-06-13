Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR with garage

17 Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR with garage

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5095 Lyptus Lane
5095 Lyptus Lane, Klamath Falls, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1966 sqft
5095 Lyptus Lane - 4bdrm 3bath, rent $1300 deposit $1950 nothing paid, 1 pets negotiable , attached garage, fence yard (for sale) If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty LLC at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1953 Van Ness
1953 Van Ness Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2120 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room. Two car garage. Water, sewer, lawn care included. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4672966)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 N 3rd Street
305 North 3rd Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Duplex within walking distance to downtown - Super cute duplex on the corner of 3rd and High street with off street parking and garage. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with washer/dryer hookups in the garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1809 Birch street
1809 Birch Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
1809 Birch street Available 07/10/20 Great home near OIT and Hospital - Super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home near OIT and Hospital. Home has wood floors throughout except for carpeted back bedroom. Large kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2344 Orchard Ave.
2344 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
772 sqft
2344 Orchard Ave. Available 06/20/20 2344 Orchard ave - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house, Yard, Large Garage, Storage, Living room, Dining area, Range, Fridge, W/D hookups, Natural gas heat, $850.00 month/ $1200 Deposit. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Wildland Dr
625 Wildland Drive, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2176 sqft
Spacious Home - Four bedroom, two and half bath home. Home has a open floor plan. Living area with gas fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops, six burner gas stove, dishwasher and pantry. Laundry room and half bath downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1342 Pleasant Ave
1342 Pleasant Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Double Car Garage Washer and Dryer in unit Two approved pets allowed (RLNE5834530)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1936 Sargent Ave
1936 Sargent Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1060 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath Home close to OIT/Hospital - APPROX MOVE IN DATE 06/05/2020 All appliances, A/C unit and washer/dryer hook ups in garage Yard care included, tenants responsible for watering front/side yard Fenced front yard and private backyard

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2904 Front Street
2904 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2047 sqft
Harbor Isles Condo - Great condo on the water in Harbor Isles Subdivision. Stunning vies of the lake for large back patio area. Home has 3 full bedrooms plus an office/den with detached garage and storage rooms.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2407 Holabird
2407 Holabird Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2407 Holabird Available 06/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- House - All vinyl windows, bamboo & slate flooring open floor plan. Garage shop in the back (RLNE4791190)
Results within 1 mile of Klamath Falls

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4005 Shasta Way
4005 Shasta Way, Altamont, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2400 sqft
4005 Shasta Way Available 06/30/20 4005 Shasta Way - 4+ Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal, Formal Living Room, Variety of flooring styles including some tile and hardwood, Large 2 Car Garage, Deck, Storage, Irrigation,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5718 Alva Ave
5718 Alva Avenue, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1189 sqft
5718 Alva Ave Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home laminate flooring, 2 car garage Gas heat also has AC Will allow 2 small pets (RLNE4343602)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8306 Homedale Rd
8306 Homedale Road, Klamath County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
8306 Homedale Rd Available 06/17/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House on the outskirts of town Newer Laminate Flooring Electric Heat and Air Conditioning Detached Garage No Cats Allowed (RLNE5856931)

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4318 LaHabra Way
4318 La Habra Way, Altamont, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Sunset Village - Large 4 bedroom 3 bath house with 3 car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, large master bath with jetted tub. Custom tile kitchen with lots of storage. Large fenced in back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2444 Redwood Drive
2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3262 Hammer Street
3262 Hammer St, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
3262 Hammer Street Available 05/05/20 3 Bedroom with office, 2 bath **PENDING** - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Comes with All Appliances, Laundry Room and Two Car Garage Has an open kitchen w/ Dining Nook NO PETS PLEASE, no utilities included $1325.

1 of 27

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
3329 Barnes Way
3329 Barnes Way, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1715 sqft
3329 Barnes Way Available 11/15/19 **APP OUT**Clean open floor plan 3 bedroom home with private back yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Large open living/dining/kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Laundry room Two car garage, Fenced back yard, No pets please $1450.
City Guide for Klamath Falls, OR

Greetings, Oregonians, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Klamath Falls apartment hunting needs! An up-and-coming little city of roughly 20,000 proud and happy residents (nope, not a single Debby Downer here), Klamath Falls plays host to some of the Beaver State’s most attractive and affordable rentals. Looking to land the perfecto apartment in K-Falls? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because there’s a purty darn good chance this little apartment ...

You know how they say it’s better to own than rent? Well, not in Klamath Falls, where real estate prices continue to soar while cheap apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent remain widely available. A variety of rental homes in modern, family-friendly neighborhoods go for between $500 and $700. Many of these properties come equipped with modern interiors, covered parking, some utilities included, furnished rooms, scenic views, and more So, you can look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities without worrying about breaking the bank.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your new place? Sounds like you need a pet friendly apartment rental in Klamath Falls. Fortunately, pet friendly apartments and houses for rent are available in abundance in the city, although some apartment managers charge pet owners an extra $25 - $50 bucks in rent each month (or a comparable one-time fee). Same goes for furnished apartments and short term lease deals.

Are you worried about ending up on the proverbial wrong side of the tracks in Klamath Falls? Well, don’t worry too terribly much. Crime rates in Klamath Falls are well below the national average, and there’s no such thing as an off-limits danger zone in this city. In other words, whether you find your dream apartment in the Rocky Point area, Pelican City, the Algoma/Olene neighborhood, or anywhere else in Klamath Falls, you won’t have to worry about getting mugged, robbed, carjacked, squirted with a water gun, or waylaid by sneaky Oregonian ninjas (hey, it happens in other cities). Even in the somewhat less affluent neighborhoods near the older city center, violent crime is extremely rare. Still, use common sense and try to become familiar with a neighborhood before committing to any apartment listings in Klamath Falls.

A fast-growing city boasting a strong local economy, some of the Pacific Northwest’s cheapest apartments, as well as plenty to do for families, yuppies, kids, and retirees alike, Klamath Falls may just be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. So, what are you waiting for? Start checking out the listings and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

