17 Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR with garage

Greetings, Oregonians, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Klamath Falls apartment hunting needs! An up-and-coming little city of roughly 20,000 proud and happy residents (nope, not a single Debby Downer here), Klamath Falls plays host to some of the Beaver State’s most attractive and affordable rentals. Looking to land the perfecto apartment in K-Falls? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because there’s a purty darn good chance this little apartment ...

You know how they say it’s better to own than rent? Well, not in Klamath Falls, where real estate prices continue to soar while cheap apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent remain widely available. A variety of rental homes in modern, family-friendly neighborhoods go for between $500 and $700. Many of these properties come equipped with modern interiors, covered parking, some utilities included, furnished rooms, scenic views, and more So, you can look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities without worrying about breaking the bank.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your new place? Sounds like you need a pet friendly apartment rental in Klamath Falls. Fortunately, pet friendly apartments and houses for rent are available in abundance in the city, although some apartment managers charge pet owners an extra $25 - $50 bucks in rent each month (or a comparable one-time fee). Same goes for furnished apartments and short term lease deals.

Are you worried about ending up on the proverbial wrong side of the tracks in Klamath Falls? Well, don’t worry too terribly much. Crime rates in Klamath Falls are well below the national average, and there’s no such thing as an off-limits danger zone in this city. In other words, whether you find your dream apartment in the Rocky Point area, Pelican City, the Algoma/Olene neighborhood, or anywhere else in Klamath Falls, you won’t have to worry about getting mugged, robbed, carjacked, squirted with a water gun, or waylaid by sneaky Oregonian ninjas (hey, it happens in other cities). Even in the somewhat less affluent neighborhoods near the older city center, violent crime is extremely rare. Still, use common sense and try to become familiar with a neighborhood before committing to any apartment listings in Klamath Falls.

A fast-growing city boasting a strong local economy, some of the Pacific Northwest’s cheapest apartments, as well as plenty to do for families, yuppies, kids, and retirees alike, Klamath Falls may just be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. So, what are you waiting for? Start checking out the listings and happy hunting! See more