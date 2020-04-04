34 Nevada Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

End unit in 8-plex complex - $0 rent increase with a signed 24 month lease, plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by April 30 , 2020! Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse within an 8 apartment complex with small patio area and carport parking space. New refrigerator and dishwasher, new interior paint and new carpet. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power and yard maintenance in fenced area. Owner pays water/sewer and garbage plus yard maintenance in common areas. Shared pay to use laundry room with 2 washers/2 dryers. Call office for additional information!

Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com.



No Pets Allowed



