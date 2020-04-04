All apartments in Klamath Falls
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:00 AM

34 Nevada Street

34 Nevada St · (541) 885-4400
Location

34 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Nevada Street · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
End unit in 8-plex complex - $0 rent increase with a signed 24 month lease, plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by April 30 , 2020! Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse within an 8 apartment complex with small patio area and carport parking space. New refrigerator and dishwasher, new interior paint and new carpet. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power and yard maintenance in fenced area. Owner pays water/sewer and garbage plus yard maintenance in common areas. Shared pay to use laundry room with 2 washers/2 dryers. Call office for additional information!
Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5093738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Nevada Street have any available units?
34 Nevada Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Nevada Street have?
Some of 34 Nevada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Nevada Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Nevada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Nevada Street pet-friendly?
No, 34 Nevada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Klamath Falls.
Does 34 Nevada Street offer parking?
Yes, 34 Nevada Street does offer parking.
Does 34 Nevada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Nevada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Nevada Street have a pool?
No, 34 Nevada Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 Nevada Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Nevada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Nevada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Nevada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Nevada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Nevada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
