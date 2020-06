Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by June 15, 2020.

Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse within an 8 apartment complex with small patio area and carport parking space. All laminate flooring, kitchen has a refrigerator/stove/dishwasher and patio to the back fenced area! Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power and yard maintenance in fenced area. Owner pays water/sewer and garbage plus yard maintenance in common areas. Call office for additional information!

Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com.



No Pets Allowed



