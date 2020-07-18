All apartments in Jackson County
Find more places like 900 Timberlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson County, OR
/
900 Timberlake Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:42 AM

900 Timberlake Drive

900 Timberlake Drive · (541) 705-2658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

900 Timberlake Drive, Jackson County, OR 97520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A short drive off of Timberlake Road will escort you up to your own forest getaway on 20 acres of secluded beautiful views. As you approach the home you will be greeted by the abundance of natural beauty that surrounds this manufactured home. The one bedroom one bathroom unit is ready for you to call it home!

AWD/4X4 highly recommended.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Timberlake Drive have any available units?
900 Timberlake Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 900 Timberlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Timberlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Timberlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Timberlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 900 Timberlake Drive offer parking?
No, 900 Timberlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 900 Timberlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Timberlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Timberlake Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Timberlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Timberlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Timberlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Timberlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Timberlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Timberlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Timberlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 900 Timberlake Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive
Medford, OR 97504

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORSutherlin, ORAshland, OR
Roseburg, ORKlamath Falls, ORGrants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, ORAltamont, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity