900 Timberlake Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A short drive off of Timberlake Road will escort you up to your own forest getaway on 20 acres of secluded beautiful views. As you approach the home you will be greeted by the abundance of natural beauty that surrounds this manufactured home. The one bedroom one bathroom unit is ready for you to call it home!



AWD/4X4 highly recommended.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.