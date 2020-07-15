All apartments in Independence
1175 D Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1175 D Street

1175 D Street · (541) 754-6102
Location

1175 D Street, Independence, OR 97351

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1175 D Street · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling 2 Bedroom Home in Independence! - Check out this cute and comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a bonus room that would make a great office or den. Featuring spacious bedrooms, plenty of storage space and a roomy, private un-fenced backyard to garden or enjoy outdoor living. Conveniently located in the heart of independence, near downtown. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Washer/dryer hookups. Landscaping and utilities are tenant responsibilities. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a tour, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

(RLNE5874635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 D Street have any available units?
1175 D Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1175 D Street currently offering any rent specials?
1175 D Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 D Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 D Street is pet friendly.
Does 1175 D Street offer parking?
No, 1175 D Street does not offer parking.
Does 1175 D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 D Street have a pool?
No, 1175 D Street does not have a pool.
Does 1175 D Street have accessible units?
No, 1175 D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 D Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 D Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 D Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 D Street does not have units with air conditioning.
