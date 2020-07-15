1175 D Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling 2 Bedroom Home in Independence! - Check out this cute and comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a bonus room that would make a great office or den. Featuring spacious bedrooms, plenty of storage space and a roomy, private un-fenced backyard to garden or enjoy outdoor living. Conveniently located in the heart of independence, near downtown. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Washer/dryer hookups. Landscaping and utilities are tenant responsibilities. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a tour, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



(RLNE5874635)