3161 Tierra Dr. NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3Bd/2.5Ba Two Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2.5Ba Two story house built in 2006 with approx 1525 sq ft. This home features a living room and family room, F/A gas heat, interior W/D hookups, a fenced yard, and a double attached garage with opener. Range, dishwasher and micro-hood provided. FRIDGE NOT PROVIDED Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. 1 small dog under 20 lbs considered with additional deposit . No smoking on the property. Renter's liability insurance required. 1 year lease required.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



No Cats Allowed



