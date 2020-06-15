All apartments in Hayesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3161 Tierra Dr. NE

3161 Tierra Drive Northeast · (503) 364-6797
Location

3161 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR 97305
Hayesville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3161 Tierra Dr. NE · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Bd/2.5Ba Two Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2.5Ba Two story house built in 2006 with approx 1525 sq ft. This home features a living room and family room, F/A gas heat, interior W/D hookups, a fenced yard, and a double attached garage with opener. Range, dishwasher and micro-hood provided. FRIDGE NOT PROVIDED Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. 1 small dog under 20 lbs considered with additional deposit . No smoking on the property. Renter's liability insurance required. 1 year lease required.

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4869310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

