192 Umpqua View Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:16 AM

192 Umpqua View Dr

192 Umpqua View Dr · (541) 673-4417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

192 Umpqua View Dr, Green, OR 97471

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 192 Umpqua View Dr · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
192 Umpqua View Dr Available 04/10/20 ~Great Home in Green with Beautiful Views~ - This is a great three bedroom two bath home located in the Green District. The home provides a range, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal. The home has a great deck with beautiful views! There is also a garage, washer dryer hook-ups and a yard.

Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!

? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.
? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.
? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.
? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.
? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.
? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.

E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.

Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS

CENTURY 21 The Neil Company Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2586394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Umpqua View Dr have any available units?
192 Umpqua View Dr has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 Umpqua View Dr have?
Some of 192 Umpqua View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Umpqua View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
192 Umpqua View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Umpqua View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 192 Umpqua View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green.
Does 192 Umpqua View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 192 Umpqua View Dr does offer parking.
Does 192 Umpqua View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Umpqua View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Umpqua View Dr have a pool?
No, 192 Umpqua View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 192 Umpqua View Dr have accessible units?
No, 192 Umpqua View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Umpqua View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Umpqua View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Umpqua View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Umpqua View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
