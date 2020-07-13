58 Apartments for rent in Gladstone, OR with pool

Apartment List
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,414
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
5 Units Available
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Lents
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Southgate
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Southgate
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Southgate
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 04:13pm
3 Units Available
First Addition
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Willamette
3870 Summerlinn Dr.
3870 Summerlinn Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1418 sqft
Beautiful West Linn Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2t2Lm9mD6eN&mls=1 Pristine 2 bd 2.5 ba townhouse in gated West Linn community! Entry is on the ground floor with stairs leading up to the 2nd floor.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Willamette
1638 Village Park Place
1638 Village Park Place, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
976 sqft
2 Bed, 1.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Historic Milwaukie
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4
10220 Southeast Waverly Court, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
901 sqft
Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community.
Results within 10 miles of Gladstone
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,172
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
15 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,105
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
287 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.

Gladstone rents held steady over the past month

Gladstone rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gladstone stand at $1,522 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,796 for a two-bedroom. Gladstone's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Gladstone over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents fell 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gladstone

    As rents have increased slightly in Gladstone, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gladstone is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Oregon have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Gladstone's median two-bedroom rent of $1,796 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gladstone's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gladstone than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Gladstone is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

