488 Larussa Ct. NE

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story home built in 2002 w/ approx 1282 sq ft. This home features gas heat, AC, interior W/D hookups and double attached garage with opener. Range, fridge and dishwasher provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No smoking on the property. No pets. 1 year lease and renter's liability insurance required. This is a find tenant only property and will be managed by the property owner directly.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



No Pets Allowed



