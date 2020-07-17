All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

488 Larussa Ct. NE

488 Larussa Court Northeast · (503) 364-6797
Location

488 Larussa Court Northeast, Four Corners, OR 97301
Four Corners

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 488 Larussa Ct. NE · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Amenities

3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story home built in 2002 w/ approx 1282 sq ft. This home features gas heat, AC, interior W/D hookups and double attached garage with opener. Range, fridge and dishwasher provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No smoking on the property. No pets. 1 year lease and renter's liability insurance required. This is a find tenant only property and will be managed by the property owner directly.

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Larussa Ct. NE have any available units?
488 Larussa Ct. NE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 488 Larussa Ct. NE have?
Some of 488 Larussa Ct. NE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Larussa Ct. NE currently offering any rent specials?
488 Larussa Ct. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Larussa Ct. NE pet-friendly?
No, 488 Larussa Ct. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 488 Larussa Ct. NE offer parking?
Yes, 488 Larussa Ct. NE offers parking.
Does 488 Larussa Ct. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Larussa Ct. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Larussa Ct. NE have a pool?
No, 488 Larussa Ct. NE does not have a pool.
Does 488 Larussa Ct. NE have accessible units?
No, 488 Larussa Ct. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Larussa Ct. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 Larussa Ct. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Larussa Ct. NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 488 Larussa Ct. NE has units with air conditioning.
