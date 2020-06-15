All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1043 Venus Court SE

1043 Venus Court Southeast · (503) 362-0030
Location

1043 Venus Court Southeast, Four Corners, OR 97317
Four Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1043 Venus Court SE · Avail. Jul 15

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1043 Venus Court SE Available 07/15/20 CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH LOTS OF UPDATES!!! - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM
2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER
APPROX 1368 SF
FULLY FENCED LARGE BACK YARD
CARPET/VINYL
ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
BACK DECK
GAS FIREPLACE
SORRY, OWNER HAS A NO PET POLICY

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC offers superior quality rental properties in the greater Salem, Oregon area including Keizer, Albany and Lebanon.

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2665684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Venus Court SE have any available units?
1043 Venus Court SE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1043 Venus Court SE have?
Some of 1043 Venus Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Venus Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Venus Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Venus Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1043 Venus Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1043 Venus Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Venus Court SE does offer parking.
Does 1043 Venus Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Venus Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Venus Court SE have a pool?
No, 1043 Venus Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Venus Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1043 Venus Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Venus Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Venus Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Venus Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Venus Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
