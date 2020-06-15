Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1043 Venus Court SE Available 07/15/20 CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH LOTS OF UPDATES!!! - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM

2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER

APPROX 1368 SF

FULLY FENCED LARGE BACK YARD

CARPET/VINYL

ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

BACK DECK

GAS FIREPLACE

SORRY, OWNER HAS A NO PET POLICY



Professionally Managed by:

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC

4280 Chaney Way SE

Salem, OR 97302



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2665684)