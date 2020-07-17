All apartments in Forest Grove
3107 Periwinkle St.

3107 Periwinkle Street · (503) 526-9311
Location

3107 Periwinkle Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3107 Periwinkle St. · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3107 Periwinkle Street ~ Large Fenced Yard! - This Cute and Comfortable 2-story home on the corner lot is 1268 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring! Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Utility room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Large fully fenced yard with patio. Covered front porch. Double car garage with opener. No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2445340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Periwinkle St. have any available units?
3107 Periwinkle St. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3107 Periwinkle St. have?
Some of 3107 Periwinkle St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Periwinkle St. currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Periwinkle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Periwinkle St. pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Periwinkle St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Grove.
Does 3107 Periwinkle St. offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Periwinkle St. offers parking.
Does 3107 Periwinkle St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Periwinkle St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Periwinkle St. have a pool?
No, 3107 Periwinkle St. does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Periwinkle St. have accessible units?
No, 3107 Periwinkle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Periwinkle St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Periwinkle St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Periwinkle St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Periwinkle St. does not have units with air conditioning.
