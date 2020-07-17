3107 Periwinkle St.

Amenities

3107 Periwinkle Street ~ Large Fenced Yard! - This Cute and Comfortable 2-story home on the corner lot is 1268 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring! Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Utility room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Large fully fenced yard with patio. Covered front porch. Double car garage with opener. No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



