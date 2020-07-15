4332 Southwest Canal Blvd

Amenities

Tentatively available 08/07. One small pet considered. NEWER HOME IN TRIPLE RIDGE - Stay warm and cozy this winter with a gas fireplace in the living room! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a wonderful open living, high ceilings, mountain views plus a bonus room and office with double doors. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. The upstairs has a large bonus room, bedrooms, and laundry with washer and dryer. Close to bypass, downtown Redmond and 15 minutes to Bend, access to the community pool. Utilities not included, additional $105/month for water/sewer/garbage. One Small pet considered with owner approval, additional security deposit, and $35 pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-923-8222 or apply online www.rentrogue.com