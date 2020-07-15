All apartments in Deschutes County
Find more places like 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deschutes County, OR
/
4332 Southwest Canal Blvd
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:20 PM

4332 Southwest Canal Blvd

4332 Southwest Canal Boulevard · (541) 923-8222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4332 Southwest Canal Boulevard, Deschutes County, OR 97756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Tentatively available 08/07. One small pet considered. NEWER HOME IN TRIPLE RIDGE - Stay warm and cozy this winter with a gas fireplace in the living room! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a wonderful open living, high ceilings, mountain views plus a bonus room and office with double doors. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. The upstairs has a large bonus room, bedrooms, and laundry with washer and dryer. Close to bypass, downtown Redmond and 15 minutes to Bend, access to the community pool. Utilities not included, additional $105/month for water/sewer/garbage. One Small pet considered with owner approval, additional security deposit, and $35 pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-923-8222 or apply online www.rentrogue.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd have any available units?
4332 Southwest Canal Blvd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd have?
Some of 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Southwest Canal Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd offers parking.
Does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd has a pool.
Does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4332 Southwest Canal Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORPrineville, OR
Redmond, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity