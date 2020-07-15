All apartments in Deschutes County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

16354 Skyliners Road

16354 Skyliners Road · (541) 639-6948
Location

16354 Skyliners Road, Deschutes County, OR 97703

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16354 Skyliners Road · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Amenities

furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
Self Isolation Paradise - Fully Furnished in Deschutes Forest - Looking for a quiet and cozy place to spend in isolation? Look no further than Skyliner Base Camp, a fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath on almost half an acre in Deschutes Forest. This house is a great spot for anyone looking for some quiet time over the winter or someone visiting the area and working in town or at Mt. Bachelor for the season. With a woodburning stove, open kitchen and front room area – you will stay warm and cozy throughout the winter gazing out the front windows as the snowfalls. When you’re ready for some adventure, just step out your front door!

Nearby Attractions:
-Tumalo Creek
-Skyliner Lodge
-Cross-Country Skiing
-Snowshoeing
-Snowmobiling
-Downtown Bend
-Mt. Bachelor

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16354 Skyliners Road have any available units?
16354 Skyliners Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16354 Skyliners Road currently offering any rent specials?
16354 Skyliners Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16354 Skyliners Road pet-friendly?
No, 16354 Skyliners Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deschutes County.
Does 16354 Skyliners Road offer parking?
No, 16354 Skyliners Road does not offer parking.
Does 16354 Skyliners Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16354 Skyliners Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16354 Skyliners Road have a pool?
No, 16354 Skyliners Road does not have a pool.
Does 16354 Skyliners Road have accessible units?
No, 16354 Skyliners Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16354 Skyliners Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16354 Skyliners Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16354 Skyliners Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16354 Skyliners Road does not have units with air conditioning.
