16354 Skyliners Road

Amenities

furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities

Self Isolation Paradise - Fully Furnished in Deschutes Forest - Looking for a quiet and cozy place to spend in isolation? Look no further than Skyliner Base Camp, a fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath on almost half an acre in Deschutes Forest. This house is a great spot for anyone looking for some quiet time over the winter or someone visiting the area and working in town or at Mt. Bachelor for the season. With a woodburning stove, open kitchen and front room area – you will stay warm and cozy throughout the winter gazing out the front windows as the snowfalls. When you’re ready for some adventure, just step out your front door!



Nearby Attractions:

-Tumalo Creek

-Skyliner Lodge

-Cross-Country Skiing

-Snowshoeing

-Snowmobiling

-Downtown Bend

-Mt. Bachelor



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5219541)