Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Creswell, OR with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
703 Kings Row 4
703 Kings Row, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful , completely remodeled unit located in Creswell, OR. Brand new flooring, freshly painted, new appliances, and counter tops. All updated lighting throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Creswell
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-Springfield
13 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Main
4 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$919
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Friendly
3 Units Available
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
33 East 30th Avenue
33 East 30th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1026 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
670 W 25th Pl
670 West 25th Place, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
584 sqft
Luxury Friendly St 1BD/1BA Home. Large Partially Fenced Yard. W/D. Pets? - This quaint little 1 bed/1 bath home is located in the Friendly St. neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Springfield
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1572 Riverview St
1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
650 Harlow Road Unit 222
650 Harlow Road, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
880 sqft
Remodeled Spacious Condo w/ Garage!! - Contact info: Granite Properties | cturk@granitepm.com AVAILABLE: NOW!!! 650 Harlow RD unit #222 $1250.00/month Month- Month lease dates! This is a newly renovated 2nd floor condo with amazing features.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
3905 Donald Street
3905 Donald Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1360 sqft
3905 Donald Street Available 07/17/20 Beautiful South Eugene Home - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers two large decks, one off the master bedroom, and one off of the living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
830 W 12th Ave
830 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Two Bedroom-1-1/2 Bath Vintage Dream Home - This amazing home is a vintage dream. Loads of charm with it's two large bedrooms, large living room and a large dining room (fireplace not usable).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Watagua Place
128 Watagua Place, Lane County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2054 sqft
128 Watagua Place Available 07/10/20 Grand Views on 2 Acres - Enjoy incredible year round views from this custom built home on over 2 acres just outside of Cottage Grove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
684 Oakdale Ave.
684 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances. Window covering, lots of storage, built in cabinetry, laminate, carpet and vinyl floors.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2062 Orchard
2062 Orchard Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2700 sqft
Five bedrooms two bathroom home in a beautiful historic neighborhood near the University of Oregon. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, beautiful exterior decks, and modern appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Creswell, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Creswell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

