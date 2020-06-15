All apartments in Clatskanie
70 South Nehalem Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

70 South Nehalem Street

70 South Nehalem Street · (503) 410-9914
Location

70 South Nehalem Street, Clatskanie, OR 97016

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great rental in the City of Clatskanie!
This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath with living room & dining room in in the heart of Clatskanie with covered front porch. 1 year lease, Renter Insurance is required $950 deposit & $950 LMR, all utilities are paid by tenant. Call for additional details
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 South Nehalem Street have any available units?
70 South Nehalem Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 South Nehalem Street have?
Some of 70 South Nehalem Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 South Nehalem Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 South Nehalem Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 South Nehalem Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 South Nehalem Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clatskanie.
Does 70 South Nehalem Street offer parking?
No, 70 South Nehalem Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 South Nehalem Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 South Nehalem Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 South Nehalem Street have a pool?
No, 70 South Nehalem Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 South Nehalem Street have accessible units?
No, 70 South Nehalem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 South Nehalem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 South Nehalem Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 South Nehalem Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 South Nehalem Street does not have units with air conditioning.
