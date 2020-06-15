70 South Nehalem Street

Amenities
Great rental in the City of Clatskanie!
This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath with living room & dining room in in the heart of Clatskanie with covered front porch. 1 year lease, Renter Insurance is required $950 deposit & $950 LMR, all utilities are paid by tenant. Call for additional details
Great rental in the City of Clatskanie!
This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath with living room & dining room in in the heart of Clatskanie with covered front porch. 1 year lease, Renter Insurance is required $950 deposit & $950 LMR, all utilities are paid by tenant. Call for additional details