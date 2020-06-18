Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1523 Jerome Avenue Available 07/01/20 CRAFTSMAN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING RIVER VIEWS! - Classic two story Arts & Crafts home with awesome river view! Kitchen cabinets and counter tops have been updated. Features include original wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, formal dining room, French doors, multiple garages and storage space, possible RV parking, 1 block from college, just 7 blocks to downtown shopping, dining, river front, trolley and more!



PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (HORN04)

It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.



LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available to View, M-F, 10am 3pm, call our office for details.

LAUNDRY: Hook-ups

PARKING: Driveway, 2 car garage facing 15th St., 5 bay garage under house facing Jerome Ave.

YARD CARE: Tenant

PETS: Negotiable ($500 per pet security deposit increase required at move-in,

no cats)

TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage

LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE

Rent will start with the approval of application and availability of the unit.



DIRECTIONS: Take 16th St. to Jerome Ave., turn right on Jerome Ave., house is located on the southeast corner of Jerome & 15th. House is blue-green with white trim.



No Cats Allowed



