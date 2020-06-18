All apartments in Astoria
Find more places like
1523 Jerome Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Astoria, OR
/
1523 Jerome Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1523 Jerome Avenue

1523 Jerome Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1523 Jerome Avenue, Astoria, OR 97103

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1523 Jerome Avenue Available 07/01/20 CRAFTSMAN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING RIVER VIEWS! - Classic two story Arts & Crafts home with awesome river view! Kitchen cabinets and counter tops have been updated. Features include original wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, formal dining room, French doors, multiple garages and storage space, possible RV parking, 1 block from college, just 7 blocks to downtown shopping, dining, river front, trolley and more!

PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (HORN04)
It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

UNIT AVAILABLE DATE: JULY 20, 2018 This is an approximate date we anticipate unit to be renter ready.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available to View, M-F, 10am 3pm, call our office for details.
LAUNDRY: Hook-ups
PARKING: Driveway, 2 car garage facing 15th St., 5 bay garage under house facing Jerome Ave.
YARD CARE: Tenant
PETS: Negotiable ($500 per pet security deposit increase required at move-in,
no cats)
TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage
LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE
Rent will start with the approval of application and availability of the unit.

DIRECTIONS: Take 16th St. to Jerome Ave., turn right on Jerome Ave., house is located on the southeast corner of Jerome & 15th. House is blue-green with white trim.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2364812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1523 Jerome Avenue have any available units?
1523 Jerome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Astoria, OR.
What amenities does 1523 Jerome Avenue have?
Some of 1523 Jerome Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Jerome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Jerome Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Jerome Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Jerome Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Jerome Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Jerome Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1523 Jerome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Jerome Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Jerome Avenue have a pool?
No, 1523 Jerome Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Jerome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1523 Jerome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Jerome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Jerome Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Jerome Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Jerome Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, WA