655 Normal Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The first thing you notice about this amazing home is the significantly large fenced in front yard. Very well manicured and kept front yard.



As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room area. The kitchen features a recently remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances. As you walk through the kitchen and living room area you will find two oversized large rooms that will both have brand new carpeting. One the bedrooms also has a bathroom.



Crossing back to the other side of the home you will find 2 more bathrooms and 3 more large bedrooms that will have completely new carpeting.



The back yard is significantly oversized for the Ashland area and is completely fenced in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available 7/2/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.