Ashland, OR
655 Normal Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

655 Normal Avenue

655 Normal Avenue · (541) 705-2658
Location

655 Normal Avenue, Ashland, OR 97520
South Ashland

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1815 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The first thing you notice about this amazing home is the significantly large fenced in front yard. Very well manicured and kept front yard.

As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room area. The kitchen features a recently remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances. As you walk through the kitchen and living room area you will find two oversized large rooms that will both have brand new carpeting. One the bedrooms also has a bathroom.

Crossing back to the other side of the home you will find 2 more bathrooms and 3 more large bedrooms that will have completely new carpeting.

The back yard is significantly oversized for the Ashland area and is completely fenced in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available 7/2/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Normal Avenue have any available units?
655 Normal Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 655 Normal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
655 Normal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Normal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Normal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 655 Normal Avenue offer parking?
No, 655 Normal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 655 Normal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Normal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Normal Avenue have a pool?
No, 655 Normal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 655 Normal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 655 Normal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Normal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Normal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Normal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Normal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
