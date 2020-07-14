All apartments in Ashland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

610 Chestnut Street

610 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 Chestnut Street, Ashland, OR 97520
North Ashland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Ashland 3 Bed 2 Bath + Guest Studio w/bath + Large Office over 2 car Garage - Stunning, almost new home taken to the studs in most areas. Unique design, all on one level with 3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. new roof on all units. Fantastic new master suite addition with no expense spared including an $8,000 Jacuzzi tub & a separate Jacuzzi walk-in shower, a huge walk-in closet. Fantastic hardwood floors & tile work throughout. You'll also find all new cabinets, granite countertops, finish electrical, finish plumbing, new decks & patios & a stunning fireplace surround. But, the quality & attention to detail does not stop there, check out the huge back yard with all new landscaping with a new sprinkler system. We have also added parking areas for all your toys. Along with the two car, finished garage you have six additional, off street parking spaces & plenty of room for the RV. The studio was also taken to the studs with a new bath and kitchenette, then we even have a guest unit above the garage. 2438 Sq.ft. includes guest unit and office/art studio above the garage.
Must Qualify with 700 + credit score, 3 X's the rent income, Good rental History, Non Smoking Property, you pay all utilities, no pets allowed, Call for phone interviwe and time to set apointmnr to view the home at 541-499-6111.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

