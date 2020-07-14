610 Chestnut Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Ashland 3 Bed 2 Bath + Guest Studio w/bath + Large Office over 2 car Garage - Stunning, almost new home taken to the studs in most areas. Unique design, all on one level with 3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. new roof on all units. Fantastic new master suite addition with no expense spared including an $8,000 Jacuzzi tub & a separate Jacuzzi walk-in shower, a huge walk-in closet. Fantastic hardwood floors & tile work throughout. You'll also find all new cabinets, granite countertops, finish electrical, finish plumbing, new decks & patios & a stunning fireplace surround. But, the quality & attention to detail does not stop there, check out the huge back yard with all new landscaping with a new sprinkler system. We have also added parking areas for all your toys. Along with the two car, finished garage you have six additional, off street parking spaces & plenty of room for the RV. The studio was also taken to the studs with a new bath and kitchenette, then we even have a guest unit above the garage. 2438 Sq.ft. includes guest unit and office/art studio above the garage.

Must Qualify with 700 + credit score, 3 X's the rent income, Good rental History, Non Smoking Property, you pay all utilities, no pets allowed, Call for phone interviwe and time to set apointmnr to view the home at 541-499-6111.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862731)