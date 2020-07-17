All apartments in Ashland
Find more places like 562 Ray Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashland, OR
/
562 Ray Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

562 Ray Lane

562 Ray Lane · (541) 779-3615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ashland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

562 Ray Lane, Ashland, OR 97520
South Ashland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 562 Ray Lane · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Ashland!! - Bright and clean 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home. Beautiful bay window in the front room of the home brings in ample natural light. Two spacious living rooms, one of which could easy be converted into a third bedroom if needed. Nice size kitchen with island, dining area and new kitchen sink. Second living space offers vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage space. Off the main living room is a large concrete patio and large well kept back yard with a pear tree. New water heater in 2012, new HVAC system in 2016. All new paint in 2017. Landscape maintenance included.

Garage & driveway not included
Sorry No Pets
No Smoking-1-year Lease

-Appliances included: HVAC System, Irrigation System, Clothes Washer, Clothes Dryer, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator/Freezer, Oven/Range.

More Photos Coming Soon!

(RLNE4963874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 Ray Lane have any available units?
562 Ray Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 562 Ray Lane have?
Some of 562 Ray Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 Ray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
562 Ray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Ray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 562 Ray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 562 Ray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 562 Ray Lane offers parking.
Does 562 Ray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Ray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Ray Lane have a pool?
No, 562 Ray Lane does not have a pool.
Does 562 Ray Lane have accessible units?
No, 562 Ray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Ray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 Ray Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Ray Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 562 Ray Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 562 Ray Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ashland Apartments with Balconies

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORGrants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity