562 Ray Lane

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Ashland!! - Bright and clean 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home. Beautiful bay window in the front room of the home brings in ample natural light. Two spacious living rooms, one of which could easy be converted into a third bedroom if needed. Nice size kitchen with island, dining area and new kitchen sink. Second living space offers vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage space. Off the main living room is a large concrete patio and large well kept back yard with a pear tree. New water heater in 2012, new HVAC system in 2016. All new paint in 2017. Landscape maintenance included.



Garage & driveway not included

Sorry No Pets

No Smoking-1-year Lease



-Appliances included: HVAC System, Irrigation System, Clothes Washer, Clothes Dryer, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator/Freezer, Oven/Range.



