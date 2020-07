Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Be the second to to live in this brand new home in North Albany - Hampton Plan, Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, computer niche, laundry, garage. Luxurious master bath with soaking tub. Open kitchen with eating bar. Benton Woods Subdivision in North Albany. Pictures shown are of the furnished model. No smoking or pets. Lease. Lawn care included.



