Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel extra storage

2335 Laura Vista Dr NW Available 08/21/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Gorgeous North Albany Home. Check out this beautiful, well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Tall ceilings and open loving spaces let in lots of natural light. Beautiful finishes including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy outdoor living in the darling fully fenced backyard with water feature. Large 2-car garage for parking or additional storage. Energy efficient solar panels keep the electric bill low and consistent. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



(RLNE5889341)