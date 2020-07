Amenities

Rent a bedroom in a four bedroom apartment for $400/month (year's lease rates). Each studio quad unit has a private entrance into the unit from outside. You will have your own bathroom sink and share a shower/toilet with the adjacent quad unit. Utilities are $48/month in addition to the rent. You will have access to laundry room, swimming pool, rec room w/pool table, free wireless internet in rec room and a flat screen TV with HD cable.