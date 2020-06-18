All apartments in Yukon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4524 Oasis Lane · (405) 509-9170
Location

4524 Oasis Lane, Yukon, OK 73099

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4524 Oasis Court · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry. The master retreat is pure luxury with double vanities, walk in closet, and deep soaker tub. Home also boasts: custom cabinets, hand textured walls, bull nose sheetrock corners, granite counters, tile backsplash, blinds throughout, brick exterior with siding and garage door opener with remotes. Just north of Route 66. Country view while staying close to shopping. Pets case by case.

(RLNE5702585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Oasis Court have any available units?
4524 Oasis Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4524 Oasis Court have?
Some of 4524 Oasis Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Oasis Court currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Oasis Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Oasis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Oasis Court is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Oasis Court offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Oasis Court does offer parking.
Does 4524 Oasis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Oasis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Oasis Court have a pool?
No, 4524 Oasis Court does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Oasis Court have accessible units?
No, 4524 Oasis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Oasis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Oasis Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 Oasis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 Oasis Court does not have units with air conditioning.
