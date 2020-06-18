4524 Oasis Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry. The master retreat is pure luxury with double vanities, walk in closet, and deep soaker tub. Home also boasts: custom cabinets, hand textured walls, bull nose sheetrock corners, granite counters, tile backsplash, blinds throughout, brick exterior with siding and garage door opener with remotes. Just north of Route 66. Country view while staying close to shopping. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5702585)