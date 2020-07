Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

716 W Arapaho is Move in Ready! - Fresh paint and new wood floors in the living room! This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a spacious eat-in kitchen. Refrigerator, range, and washer/dryer hook-ups all window treatments. Centrally heated and cooled; electric heat & A/C.. Large fenced backyard. Tenants are responsible for maintaining the yard during their lease. A pet is possible with an additional pet deposit.



