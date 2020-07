Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Clean 2 bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home! Move in Ready! - This mobile home is located in a quiet area just west of Weatherford City hall. It has two bedrooms: one at each end of the mobile home. Each bedroom has an adjoining bath with a central living room open to the kitchen & dining area. It has central heat and air, refrigerator and range, dishwasher and washer and dryer hookup. There is a freshly paved parking area. This mobile home will be rented with a detached garage/storage building. A concrete approach to that garage will be poured soon.Ready for immediate occupancy. No smoking allowed inside. The yard is maintained by the owner. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2332692)