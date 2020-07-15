All apartments in Weatherford
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

501 W. Oklahoma

501 West Oklahoma Avenue · (580) 772-8152
Location

501 West Oklahoma Avenue, Weatherford, OK 73096

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 W. Oklahoma · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Clean 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath House - This immaculate 3 bed 1 1/2 bath home is located just one block west of SWOSU. Recent floor covering and updated appliances which include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Central gas heat and central electric air updated in 2016. New replacement windows throughout. Patio doors open to chain link fenced back yard with two outside storage buildings. Oversized single car garage with garage door opener, remotes and coded entry. Tenants are responsible for maintaining the yard. Owners have requested that this be a no pets property. Call today for your showing appointment.

(RLNE3776372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

