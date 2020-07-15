501 W. Oklahoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Clean 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath House - This immaculate 3 bed 1 1/2 bath home is located just one block west of SWOSU. Recent floor covering and updated appliances which include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Central gas heat and central electric air updated in 2016. New replacement windows throughout. Patio doors open to chain link fenced back yard with two outside storage buildings. Oversized single car garage with garage door opener, remotes and coded entry. Tenants are responsible for maintaining the yard. Owners have requested that this be a no pets property. Call today for your showing appointment.



(RLNE3776372)