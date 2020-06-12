/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
276 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6504 N Ann Arbor Ave
6504 North Ann Arbor Avenue, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1217 sqft
Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!! - Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!! Beautiful Open Layout with a living room that has nice cozy space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7700 Leichter Avenue
7700 Leichter Ave, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1355 sqft
7700 Leichter Avenue Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bed | Two Bath Rental Home in NW Oklahoma City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!! Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7709 Percheron Road
7709 Percheron Rd, Warr Acres, OK
This home is practically brand new and still has that "new home" smell. Wood fence will be completed upon move-in. Light, bright and open living areas. Wood blinds throughout. Easy care laminate wood in kitchen, inside utility, hall and bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5901 N Macarthur Boulevard
5901 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3200 sqft
Wide open and expansive home complete with kitchen club area. Totally updated kitchen, fenced, private back yard, double car garage, formal dining room. Two fire places and very, very roomy. Immaculate condition.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6004 NW 53rd Ter
6004 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1259 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord. Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.
Results within 1 mile of Warr Acres
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
Knights Lake
23 Units Available
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$730
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3701 N Meridian Street
3701 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3708 sqft
This is an Office lease space that has been cleaned up and waiting on its new tenant. Space has a reception, one large office, two small offices, a bathroom, and a conference room. There is additional 700+sf available if needed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3128 N Divis Avenue
3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
4908 N. Brunson St
4908 North Brunson Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1659 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan creates a great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space - dishwasher, oven, and stove included.
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
1 of 41
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rock Knoll
1 Unit Available
6517 Eastwood Cir
6517 Eastwood Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2341 sqft
Large Vintage Rental - This beautiful 2341SF 3 bed 2 bath home has tons of unique features to offer. The house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has all new appliances, counter tops and lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Warr Acres
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5600 Julie ct
5600 Julie Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1214 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage! Spacious living room open to the dining room & kitchen. Appliances included - refrigerator, range, and dishwasher! Washer & electric dryer connections.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14612 Turner Falls Rd
14612 North Turner Falls Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2017 sqft
Brand New Home In Edmond School - This brand new home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home with a large downstairs study or formal dining room and an upstairs game room perfect for guests.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gatewood UCD
1 Unit Available
1621 NW 18th St
1621 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1213 sqft
1621 NW 18th St Available 07/13/20 Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!! - Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!! Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Newly Remolded 3 bed, 2 bath offers
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
7216 NW 102nd Street
7216 Northwest 102nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Updated in NW OKC! Super Street! - This home is located in Beacon Hill, off of N Rockwell and W Hefner Road.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1916 Andover Ct
1916 Andover Court, The Village, OK
Rent to Own Property in The Village - Property Id: 296705 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $150,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately! Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance): $1481 per month for 30 Year
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13625 Cobblestone Road
13625 Cobblestone Curve Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
13625 Cobblestone Road Available 06/27/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room in Deer Creek Schools - Storm Shelter - 2250 sqft plan that has 4 bedrooms or an optional study, 2 full bathrooms downstairs and a full bathroom upstairs with the bonus room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13518 Bluejacket Drive
13518 Bluejacket Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Brand New Townhome Community in Deer Creek Schools! - This amazing new community, Afton Grove, is tucked away just south of the Kilpatrick Turnpike on North Council Road.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8849 NW 121st Terrace
8849 Northwest 121st Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
Large Custom Built Home in OKC/PIedmont area. - Beautiful custom built home located at NW 122nd & Countyline Rd. Perfect for a large family, this home features 4 beds, 2.5 bath, 2 dining areas, large Patio and backyard with a beautiful view.
Similar Pages
Warr Acres Apartments with GarageWarr Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarr Acres Apartments with ParkingWarr Acres Apartments with Pool