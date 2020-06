Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

This home is practically brand new and still has that "new home" smell. Wood fence will be completed upon move-in. Light, bright and open living areas. Wood blinds throughout. Easy care laminate wood in kitchen, inside utility, hall and bathrooms. Large bedrooms and closets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Will allow a dog, but no cats please. Large backyard. Great new area in which to live.