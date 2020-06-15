Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7700 Leichter Avenue Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bed | Two Bath Rental Home in NW Oklahoma City - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 15th!



This home has all the top of the line amenities!! Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated a nice size entry way that leads to a nice size living room and open to a great kitchen and eating area. Its perfect for family and friends to hang out together.

The common areas all have luxury vinyl plank while the bedrooms include carpet.There is also a wooden privacy fence in the backyard making relaxing in the backyard a breeze!



The Wilshire Ranch community is conveniently located off W Wilshire Blvd, minutes from John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Rockwell Plaza Shopping Center, and Lake Hefner.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE4958211)