Warr Acres, OK
7700 Leichter Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7700 Leichter Avenue

7700 Leichter Ave · (800) 314-4490
Location

7700 Leichter Ave, Warr Acres, OK 73132

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7700 Leichter Avenue · Avail. Jul 15

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Amenities

7700 Leichter Avenue Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bed | Two Bath Rental Home in NW Oklahoma City - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 15th!

This home has all the top of the line amenities!! Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated a nice size entry way that leads to a nice size living room and open to a great kitchen and eating area. Its perfect for family and friends to hang out together.
The common areas all have luxury vinyl plank while the bedrooms include carpet.There is also a wooden privacy fence in the backyard making relaxing in the backyard a breeze!

The Wilshire Ranch community is conveniently located off W Wilshire Blvd, minutes from John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Rockwell Plaza Shopping Center, and Lake Hefner.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4958211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Leichter Avenue have any available units?
7700 Leichter Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7700 Leichter Avenue have?
Some of 7700 Leichter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Leichter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Leichter Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Leichter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 Leichter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7700 Leichter Avenue offer parking?
No, 7700 Leichter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7700 Leichter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Leichter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Leichter Avenue have a pool?
No, 7700 Leichter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7700 Leichter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7700 Leichter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Leichter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 Leichter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 Leichter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 Leichter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
