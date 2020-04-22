All apartments in Warr Acres
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:50 AM

6024 NW Expressway Highway

6024 Northwest Expressway · (405) 588-3713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6024 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK 73132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Cute 1 bedroom hideaway in the heart of NW Oklahoma City! You're going to love the large living room with cozy fireplace for the chilly Oklahoma weather. Kitchen has refrigerator and pantry. Dining space could be utilized as an office area. Bedroom with wonderful natural lighting and TWO closests! Access to the bathroom from both the bedroom and the open living area. HOA pool access and water are both paid for by the owner. Washer/Dryer hook-up. Just minutes from retail shopping, market, restaurants, the fun at Lake Hefner, and highways. You're going to love this little gem! Tenant to confirm schools. Tenant responsible for utilities. Includes refrigerator. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. No Section 8 vouchers accepted. No prior convictions. Non-refundable $40 application fee for each tenant over 18 yrs. Maximum two (2) tenants. 12 Month lease. $650 monthly. $650 security deposit. Tenant must provide verification of transferred utilities prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 NW Expressway Highway have any available units?
6024 NW Expressway Highway has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6024 NW Expressway Highway have?
Some of 6024 NW Expressway Highway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 NW Expressway Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6024 NW Expressway Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 NW Expressway Highway pet-friendly?
No, 6024 NW Expressway Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warr Acres.
Does 6024 NW Expressway Highway offer parking?
No, 6024 NW Expressway Highway does not offer parking.
Does 6024 NW Expressway Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 NW Expressway Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 NW Expressway Highway have a pool?
Yes, 6024 NW Expressway Highway has a pool.
Does 6024 NW Expressway Highway have accessible units?
No, 6024 NW Expressway Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 NW Expressway Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 NW Expressway Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 NW Expressway Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6024 NW Expressway Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
