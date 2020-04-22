6024 NW Expressway Highway

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

Cute 1 bedroom hideaway in the heart of NW Oklahoma City! You're going to love the large living room with cozy fireplace for the chilly Oklahoma weather. Kitchen has refrigerator and pantry. Dining space could be utilized as an office area. Bedroom with wonderful natural lighting and TWO closests! Access to the bathroom from both the bedroom and the open living area. HOA pool access and water are both paid for by the owner. Washer/Dryer hook-up. Just minutes from retail shopping, market, restaurants, the fun at Lake Hefner, and highways. You're going to love this little gem! Tenant to confirm schools. Tenant responsible for utilities. Includes refrigerator. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. No Section 8 vouchers accepted. No prior convictions. Non-refundable $40 application fee for each tenant over 18 yrs. Maximum two (2) tenants. 12 Month lease. $650 monthly. $650 security deposit. Tenant must provide verification of transferred utilities prior to move-in.