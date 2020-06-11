2232 Churchill Pl

Amenities
LOVELY House in the Village, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom! - COMING SOON!! READY BY 6/12/2020.
Must see this great 2 bed, 1 bath home in The Village, Excellent Location!
Updated kitchen, wood floors, central heat and air. The home has a single car garage with a bonus laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a LOT of storage. Fenced back yard. This is a must see for anyone.
Bedroom: 2
Bathroom: 1
Garage: One car
Square Feet: 980
Rent: $925.00
Deposit: $925.00
Pet Friendly: Yes *Breed Restriction will apply
Pet Deposit
Pet Fee: 250.00 Non-refundable/per pet
Pet Rent: $20 per month/per pet
(Section 8 Not Accepted)
**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**
Schools: John Marshall High School, Belle Isle Middle School, Johnson Elementary School.
website: aghomesokc.com
(RLNE3996431)