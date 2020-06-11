2232 Churchill Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

LOVELY House in the Village, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom! - COMING SOON!! READY BY 6/12/2020.



Must see this great 2 bed, 1 bath home in The Village, Excellent Location!



Updated kitchen, wood floors, central heat and air. The home has a single car garage with a bonus laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a LOT of storage. Fenced back yard. This is a must see for anyone.



Bedroom: 2

Bathroom: 1

Garage: One car

Square Feet: 980



Rent: $925.00

Deposit: $925.00



Pet Friendly: Yes *Breed Restriction will apply



Pet Deposit

Pet Fee: 250.00 Non-refundable/per pet

Pet Rent: $20 per month/per pet



(Section 8 Not Accepted)

**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**



Schools: John Marshall High School, Belle Isle Middle School, Johnson Elementary School.



website: aghomesokc.com



(RLNE3996431)