2232 Churchill Pl
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2232 Churchill Pl

2232 Churchill Place · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Churchill Place, The Village, OK 73120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOVELY House in the Village, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom! - COMING SOON!! READY BY 6/12/2020.

Must see this great 2 bed, 1 bath home in The Village, Excellent Location!

Updated kitchen, wood floors, central heat and air. The home has a single car garage with a bonus laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a LOT of storage. Fenced back yard. This is a must see for anyone.

Bedroom: 2
Bathroom: 1
Garage: One car
Square Feet: 980

Rent: $925.00
Deposit: $925.00

Pet Friendly: Yes *Breed Restriction will apply

Pet Deposit
Pet Fee: 250.00 Non-refundable/per pet
Pet Rent: $20 per month/per pet

(Section 8 Not Accepted)
**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**

Schools: John Marshall High School, Belle Isle Middle School, Johnson Elementary School.

website: aghomesokc.com

(RLNE3996431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

