All apartments in Nicoma Park
Find more places like 1095 Creek Side Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nicoma Park, OK
/
1095 Creek Side Dr
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:11 AM

1095 Creek Side Dr

1095 Creekside Dr · (405) 301-5658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1095 Creekside Dr, Nicoma Park, OK 73020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
LEASE TO OWN - Has the current market have you priced out of buying a home. Lease to own this one and wait for mortgage rates to drop and lending to come back. This is a must-see 2 story home next to Choctaw High School. You will love this 2400+ square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, large open concept home built-in 2014. This one-family home is move-in ready for a large family. Less than a mile from Walmart and Choctaw shops. Pull out drawers in the kitchen, lots of customizations and extras. Recently landscaped yard.

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE

I love the 24 Foot Ceiling Living Room and all the modular bonus rooms this house provides. I made a room under the stairs as my permanent dog room. Could also work for small children play area or storage. This neighborhood is center of all the activities in Choctaw. You will get a lot of friendly neighbors and lots of trick or treaters here. You will also have a great view of the annual Choctaw High School parade. Fun area with a large park next door.

$5,000 down and $2,200 per month. Your down payment and $400 per month will be refunded to you as a credit when you purchase. 1-year lease minimum and can be extended up to 3 years. The purchase price is $249,000. The application fee is $55.

View more information at https://creekside.brucehost.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Creek Side Dr have any available units?
1095 Creek Side Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1095 Creek Side Dr have?
Some of 1095 Creek Side Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Creek Side Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Creek Side Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Creek Side Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 Creek Side Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1095 Creek Side Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Creek Side Dr does offer parking.
Does 1095 Creek Side Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 Creek Side Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Creek Side Dr have a pool?
No, 1095 Creek Side Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1095 Creek Side Dr have accessible units?
No, 1095 Creek Side Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Creek Side Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 Creek Side Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Creek Side Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1095 Creek Side Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1095 Creek Side Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKNichols Hills, OKShawnee, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity