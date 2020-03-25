1095 Creek Side Dr

Amenities

LEASE TO OWN - Has the current market have you priced out of buying a home. Lease to own this one and wait for mortgage rates to drop and lending to come back. This is a must-see 2 story home next to Choctaw High School. You will love this 2400+ square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, large open concept home built-in 2014. This one-family home is move-in ready for a large family. Less than a mile from Walmart and Choctaw shops. Pull out drawers in the kitchen, lots of customizations and extras. Recently landscaped yard.



VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE



I love the 24 Foot Ceiling Living Room and all the modular bonus rooms this house provides. I made a room under the stairs as my permanent dog room. Could also work for small children play area or storage. This neighborhood is center of all the activities in Choctaw. You will get a lot of friendly neighbors and lots of trick or treaters here. You will also have a great view of the annual Choctaw High School parade. Fun area with a large park next door.



$5,000 down and $2,200 per month. Your down payment and $400 per month will be refunded to you as a credit when you purchase. 1-year lease minimum and can be extended up to 3 years. The purchase price is $249,000. The application fee is $55.



