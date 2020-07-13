/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1501 Camden Way
1501 Camden Way, Nichols Hills, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3903 sqft
Minimum 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible for paying ALL utilities. Pet deposit fee and a security deposit of $8,000 due upon signing lease.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Casady Ln
1410 Casady Lane, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home In The Village - Property Id: 310887 This property is available for rent in August! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2232 Andover Court
2232 Andover Court, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2232 Andover Court Available 08/01/20 3 Bed in The Village! Recently Refreshed! - This home is located near May and Britton. Great Location! Pretty wood tile, wood floors and a super layout! Large bedroom in converted garage area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Britton
512 NW 90th St
512 Northwest 90th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,065
1500 sqft
Rent to Own - NW OKC - Property Id: 315577 RENT TO OWN! 4 beds / 2 bath. 1,500 SQ FT. House needs some work but this is a great opportunity to earn equity in a great home with a great location! Rent to Own, no credit check.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1901 Churchill Way
1901 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1035 sqft
1901 Churchill Way Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With 1 Car Garage In The Village - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in The Village. The bedrooms are on one side of the house and open to a small hall that leads to the bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilemans Belle Isle
6312 N VILLA AVE
6312 North Villa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
6312 N VILLA AVE Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Duplex - Great Location - Close to Everything - Beautiful Duplex in Great Location. Please DO NOT Disturb Tenant – call or text 405-313-6820 for Showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5818 N. Penn Ave #110
5818 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
1184 sqft
5818 N. Penn Ave #110 Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Great Area Close to Penn Square Mall - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
3032 NW 70th St
3032 Northwest 70th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1494 sqft
Adorable Home on Quiet Street, Roomy & Bright, Large Yard - This home has a newly updated kitchen, very large master bedroom and new flooring. It has a one car garage and a large back yard with a patio.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2837 Guilford Lane
2837 Guilford Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
A cute home on .67 acres of land located in the Nichols Hills Suburban. Single pane windows, front storm door, wood floors and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in backyard, covered back patio, a single car garage and storage sheds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Gladstone Terrace
1712 Northwest Gladstone Terrace, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1672 sqft
1712 Gladstone Terrace Available 08/22/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In The Village - Located within The Village Boundaries, enjoy the flowing, light and spacious floor-plan with architectural doorways, painted woodwork, warm colors; kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2817 Clermont Place
2817 Clermont Place, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1088 sqft
2817 Clermont Place Available 07/18/20 Quaint And Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home In The Nichols Hills Area - Quaint and cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Nichols Hills area. 2 living areas, adorable kitchen and formal dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
North Highland
400 Northwest 84th Street
400 Northwest 84th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1154 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
North Highland
301 Northwest 86th Street
301 Northwest 86th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1489 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
North Highland
424 Northwest 83rd Street
424 Northwest 83rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Highland
237 NW 82nd St
237 Northwest 82nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN NW OKC !! - This 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
6109 North Brookline Avenue
6109 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
834 sqft
The amazing Tara Condominium are a hidden gem. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. Easy access to NW Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway that can take you anywhere in the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Churchill Way
1740 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1740 Churchill Way Available 08/01/20 2 Bed in The Village! - This home is located in The Village on N Penn and Britton. Super sweet! Vinyl flooring in living and dining. Kitchen includes refrigerator! All the cute village charm.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
54 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
