Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3731 Black Forrest Court
3731 Black Forrest Ct, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2838 sqft
Beautiful new home 3 beds plus study or 4th bed, 3 car garage. In the Ridge addition. Craftsman style exterior and modern/urban farmhouse interior. Beautiful open living dining, kitchen, granite island separates the kitchen and the living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$764
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
3 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
$
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Larsh - Miller
1 Unit Available
301 Keith Street
301 Keith Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
Charming home in established neighborhood just north of OU campus. Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living, formal dining, enclosed porch, fenced yard on corner lot! Refrigerator, microwave, cook stove included! Washer and dryer connections.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
945 Barkley Circle
945 Barkley Circle, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1069 sqft
Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1515 Vine Street
1515 Vine Street, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2157 sqft
We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4216 Osprey Drive
4216 Osprey Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great Home just a couple miles from Campus with a neighborhood park! Easy Access to all areas of Norman -- 3 Bed/2 Bath -- Availability Immediately. Small Pets are negotiable with Pet Deposit. Call for details or a showing!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1807 Beverly Hills Drive
1807 Beverly Hills Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1274 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This home can be shown either with Face Time or on site. If you want a convenient location to I-35, University of Oklahoma or Hwy 9 this home will work.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4101 Drawbridge Lane
4101 Drawbridge Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1873 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or can meet you on site. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the west side of Norman with easy access to I-35. Living room has a corner fireplace with a beautiful bookcase.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mayfield
1 Unit Available
10201 Buccaneer Drive
10201 Buccaneer Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1373 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a HUGE fenced back yard with patio, workshop, and extra storage building. Quiet cul-de-sac lot in great neighborhood. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3921 Brownwood Lane
3921 Brownwood Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" We can either show this property on FaceTime or can meet you on site. A beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard. A covered porch that would be great for cookouts or just relaxing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3837 Ives Way
3837 Ives Way, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1720 sqft
Location, Location, Location, this patio home is located just west of I-35 and walking distance to restaurants, bars and shopping! Large cul de sac lot. Master bedroom down, granite counters and tile floors in the kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5346 Mockingbird Lane
5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2500 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
405 East Meadow Lane Court
405 East Meadow Lane Court, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newcastle, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newcastle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

