3 bedroom apartments
159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newcastle, OK
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
1516 NW 13th Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.
904 NW 6th Street
904 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 NW 6th Street in Newcastle. View photos, descriptions and more!
513 St James Place
513 St James Pl, Newcastle, OK
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 513 St James Place in Newcastle. View photos, descriptions and more!
3731 Black Forrest Court
3731 Black Forrest Ct, Newcastle, OK
Beautiful new home 3 beds plus study or 4th bed, 3 car garage. In the Ridge addition. Craftsman style exterior and modern/urban farmhouse interior. Beautiful open living dining, kitchen, granite island separates the kitchen and the living room.
1101 NW 5th
1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1366 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1110 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.
Brandywine
1412 SW 131st Ter
1412 Southwest 131st Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1412 SW 131st Ter in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1608 Franklin Drive
1608 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1226 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Location!! Location!! Location!! If close to University of Oklahoma, Highway 9 and an updated home are on your list then take a look at this one.
816 Willow Lane
816 Willow Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom home near OU! - Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Norman! This home features wood and tile floors through out and has a beautiful backyard with a large deck.
Canadian Estates
1007 N Donald Way
1007 N Donald Way, Mustang, OK
1007 N Donald Way Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Don't miss out on this four bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home was built in 2019 and has all up to date
304 Cherokee Court
304 Cherokee Court, Blanchard, OK
(4) Bed/(2) Bath in Blanchard Avail NOW! - New carpet and updates! Located in cul-de-sac. Major appliances included in kitchen. Master includes walk-in closet and extra storage. No pets.
111 E. Juniper
111 East Juniper Lane, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 bed, 2 bath home. Electric stove, Granite counter tops. Large walk-in closets, partial wood floors. Covered patio. No fenced yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780404)
620 Rosedale Dr
620 Rosedale Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1858 sqft
Lovely Home with Two Living Areas in Norman! - Charming home near campus! This three bedroom home features hardwood floors in some room, two bathrooms, and TWO living areas! Kitchen also has fridge, stove and double oven.
Wingspread
3237 SW 96th St
3237 Southwest 96th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1751 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN MOORE SCHOOLS!! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -
2167 Houston Avenue
2167 Houston Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
2167 Houston Avenue Available 07/15/20 Very nice townhome with 2 Master suites and a study or a 3rd bdrm. 3 Baths. Close to OU. 2 car garage. Available MId-July.
1601 Sumac
1601 Sumac Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
1601 Sumac Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom home very close to the OU campus - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is only about 1.5 miles from OU. It has a large backyard and 2 car garage. (RLNE4792890)
1108 West Apache St
1108 West Apache Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.